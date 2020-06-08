BitAngels Benelux Partners with Accelerator Frankfurt to Launch June 2020’s Virtual Blockchain Pitch Event

Global business angel network for blockchain and crypto partners up with leading financial innovation hub

/EIN News/ -- Brussels, Belgium, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) BitAngels Benelux, a digital currency investor network to expand the blockchain investment ecosystem in the Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg) is partnering with Accelerator Frankfurt, a leading financial innovation lab that prioritizes and supports blockchain and crypto technology, for the June virtual BitAngels blockchain startup pitch event on June 9 at 7 pm CET.

BitAngels is an open, thriving community of skilled blockchain professionals, companies, developers and enthusiasts that organizes events focusing on blockchain startup presentations and networking with an audience of venture capitalists, angel investors, entrepreneurs and developers, as well as cryptocurrency funds, exchanges, and enthusiasts.

Accelerator Frankfurt is an independent go-to-market program featured among the world’s best financial innovation labs. The program seeks out blockchain companies that foster adoption and enable the scalability of the blockchain industry while focusing on blockchain-native use-cases that disrupt the way we exchange value and engage with one another.

“We’re looking forward to featuring Accelerator Frankfurt’s go-to-market and venture acceleration program’s selected companies,” said BitAngels Benelux Chapter Leader and NGRAVE CEO, Ruben Merre. Whereas Merre is Lead for the Benelux BitAngels chapter and co-organizing this virtual event, he is also CEO of NGRAVE, one of the 5 companies that were enrolled in Accelerator Frankfurt's Wave 7 program.

“These 5 companies were carefully selected out of 800 talented applicants and we believe these companies are some of the most innovative and promising in the space,” said Ram Shoham, Co-founder and CEO of Accelerator Frankfurt.

The 5 companies that will present are:

1. NGRAVE - Ultimate private key protection

NGRAVE is a digital asset security company and the creator of the world’s most secure and easy-to-use cryptocurrency wallet, NGRAVE ZERO. NGRAVE ZERO was developed in collaboration with a world-renowned team of cryptography and security experts. Please visit www.ngrave.io to learn more.

2. Valega - Compliance tool for crypto assets

Valega Chain Analytics provides Anti Money Laundering & Countering the Financing of terrorism tools so that companies who trade with virtual currencies can monitor transactions to prevent as well as report on illicit activities.

3. Coinrule - Easy automated crypto asset trading

In today’s world, more than half of cryptocurrency trading volume is driven by complex trading algorithms. Yet, 75% of all hobbyist traders cannot write a single line of code. Coinrule empowers regular traders to compete with professional algorithmic traders and hedge funds by offering a smart assistant to build automated rules.

4. Unilogin - Magic onboarding for Ethereum apps

UniLogin provides an easy login solution in blockchain-based apps for non-tech users. Instead of having to deal with browser plugins, private keys or seed phrases, UniLogin provides every user a smart multi-signature account and an easy to remember username.

5. Amon - Debit card for crypto assets

Amon is the creator of an intelligent mobile wallet that acts as a bank account with the additional functionality to store and spend crypto currencies. Amon offers a crypto debit card that uses an intelligent system to help the user spend crypto and fiat currencies efficiently.

To apply to present or register for the event, visit the BitAngels Benelux event page.

About BitAngels:

BitAngels (https://www.bitangels.network/) is an investor network for the blockchain industry. BitAngels launched in 2013 as the world’s first angel network for digital currency startups. Each BitAngels event features networking and short pitches by startup founders to an audience of investors, business leaders, and the local blockchain community. These events provide investors the unique chance to learn about new cryptocurrency investment opportunities in person.

About Accelerator Frankfurt:

www.AcceleratorFrankfurt.com go-to-market program accelerates Startups and leapfrogs their business development in months instead of years. Accelerator Frankfurt has the experience and passion that it takes to help the Startups to enter the German market and reach the next level. The program scouts over 800 startups a year and accepts 3-5 startups per wave to the go-to-market program. The international team gives startups access to a vast network and provides them with know-how on every aspect of their business that they need support with.

About NGRAVE:

NGRAVE is a digital asset security provider offering a user-friendly end-to-end solution for the self-sovereign management of individuals’ and businesses’ digital assets and cryptocurrencies. The NGRAVE product suite consists of hardware wallet NGRAVE ZERO, backup solution NGRAVE GRAPHENE, and mobile application NGRAVE LIQUID. Developed with world leaders in nanoelectronics, hardware security and applied cryptography, NGRAVE ZERO’s advanced features make it the most secure and easy to use crypto hardware wallet in the world. NGRAVE will support over 20 coins in its first shipped devices including Bitcoin, Ethereum (and ERC20 tokens), Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, EOS, and many others. To learn more about NGRAVE and its campaigns, click here.

