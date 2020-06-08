Wipfli Appoints New Partners and Principals for 2020

/EIN News/ -- Milwaukee, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wipfli LLP (Wipfli), a top 20 national accounting and consulting firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of new partners and principals, effective June 1, 2020.

“On behalf of our entire firm, I am proud to welcome these highly accomplished individuals to the partnership” said Kurt Gresens, managing partner. “They have each displayed exemplary dedication and commitment to their teams and clients. Their efforts have added a tremendous amount of value to our firm and I'm confident they will continue to do so in their new roles.”

The firm’s new partners and principals include:

Anne Kirschling (Wisconsin - Manufacturing)

Audra Moncur (Illinois - Valuations)

William P. Carroll (Philadelphia - Construction & Real Estate)

Craig Hirt (Wisconsin - Nonprofit & Government)

Joshua A. Graham (Illinois - Construction & Real Estate)

Karen Lloyd (Wisconsin – Healthcare)

Marcie Bomberg (Wisconsin - Financial Services)

Maureen Pistone (Wisconsin - Talent & Culture)

Nathan Henrigillis (Wisconsin - Manufacturing)

Paul Ouweneel (Wisconsin - Valuations-Wipfli Corporate Financial)

Reed Sellers (Colorado - Construction & Real Estate)

Sarah Lutzke (Minnesota - Financial Services)

About Wipfli

At Wipfli, we’re committed to providing industry-focused assurance, accounting, tax and consulting services that make a lasting, positive impact on our clients — helping them overcome personal and business challenges and plan for future success. Wipfli ranks among the top 20 accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. We’re proud to give our clients the value and experience of a diverse firm that specializes in a wide range of services and industries, dedicated to enduring results, outstanding service and lifetime relationships. Learn more at wipfli.com.

