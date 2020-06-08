CapStar Bank Earns National Recognition

/EIN News/ -- Bauer Five Star Rating, Greenwich CX Leader

NASHVILLE, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Bank, a subsidiary of CapStar Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: CSTR), recently earned top national recognition by three distinguished organizations, including Bauer Financial, Greenwich Associates and the Women on Boards campaign.

“At CapStar, we strive to be one our industry’s great companies. In our pursuit of excellence, much has been accomplished and our future opportunities are even greater,” said Tim Schools, CapStar President and CEO. “On the heels of tremendous national recognition, the outlook for our franchise is brighter than ever.”

Bauer Financial Five-Star Rating

For the fifth consecutive quarter, CapStar Bank earned a superior five-star rating from Bauer Financial, Inc., the nation’s leading independent bank and credit union rating and research firm. The firm’s balanced scorecard approach with a 1-5 ranking has been established as one of the most trusted sources for impartial financial institution assessments.

The five-star rating – the highest the firm can assign – is representative of CapStar’s exemplary financial strength and stability. It indicates the bank excels in the areas of capital adequacy, profitability, and asset quality, among other distinctions.

“The five-star Bauer rating is especially exciting because it represents an unbiased indication that CapStar is a strong financial institution focused on meaningful relationships with our clients and strong returns for our investors,” commented Schools.

Greenwich Associates CX Leader

Greenwich Associates, an international marketing firm, named CapStar Bank a national 2019 CX (Customer Experience) Leader in U.S. Commercial Small Business Banking, U.S. Commercial Middle Market Banking and U.S. Retail Banking – the only bank designated with CX leader status in all three categories.

The Greenwich CX Leaders are banks that must achieve scores that exceed the industry benchmark by a specified margin in three categories:

Overall satisfaction

Likelihood to recommend

Likelihood to continue using/switch providers

Scores are derived from interviews with key corporate decision-makers at nearly 24,000 companies and more than 11,000 retail customers.

The CX Leaders awards are intended to reflect the growing importance of customer experience programs in the banking industry, as well as the widespread shift among banks to more customer-centric business strategies.

According to Greenwich, “… CapStar Bank is betting on CX as its competitive advantage … This commitment has enabled CapStar to carry over its excellence in customer service from its original commercial banking business into retail banking and wealth management.”

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc., the holding company of CapStar Bank, was recognized for commitment to board diversity by the 2020 Women on Boards education and awareness campaign. The organization awards companies with enlightened business leadership and a board of directors with at least 20% female representation.

The campaign’s mission is to raise public awareness about the value of gender-diverse corporate boards. CapStar was one of only 52% of Russell 3000 companies recognized with a “W” winning distinction.

“Our board of directors is an exceptional compilation of local business leaders representing the markets served by CapStar Bank. We are certainly proud to be distinguished as a frontrunner in recognizing the importance of balanced and inclusive leadership,” said Schools.

About CapStar

CapStar Bank, with assets of $2.06 billion, provides a relationship-based and highly personal banking experience to small to mid-sized private businesses, professionals, and individuals. Focused on delivering superior flexibility, responsiveness, and customer service, CapStar serves clients through highly-skilled employees, digital channels, as well as 13 locations in seven Tennessee counties. For more information about CapStar, please visit www.capstarbank.com .

