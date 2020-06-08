Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 503 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,516 in the last 365 days.

DCPSC Approves Next Set of Grid Modernization Recommendations

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (Commission) issued a decision approving the next set of grid modernization recommendations for the District of Columbia, in its grid modernization proceeding, Power Path DC (Formal Case No. 1130, Order No. 20364). 

The Order addresses the remaining recommendations from the Power Path DC stakeholder process, including: 

• Enhancing data access for all residential customers through Pepco’s “Green Button Connect My Data”;

• Issuing notice of inquiry, inviting stakeholder input on distributed energy resources (DERs) ownership rules;

• Directing Pepco and Washington Gas to make system-level data available on their websites; and

• Aligning Power Path DC vision statement with the District’s clean energy and climate commitments.

In January, the Commission took the first in a series of steps to advance grid modernization in the District. The January Order approved several stakeholder recommendations: 

• Adopting a new distribution system planning process to allow open and transparent stakeholder engagement;

• Launching the Power Path DC pilot projects governance board;

• Developing a new retail choice website, DC Power Connect, that will serve as a central clearinghouse for third-party energy suppliers; and• Establishing a separate microgrid proceeding. 

Chairman Willie L. Phillips stated, “By aligning Power Path DC with the District’s clean energy goals, we take another important step towards achieving our strategic vision of a customer-focused, clean and renewable energy grid for the District.” 

To learn more about Power Path DC Order, Formal Case No. 1130, visit dcpsc.org. 

The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia is an independent agency established by Congress in 1913 to regulate electric, natural gas, and telecommunications companies in the District of Columbia.

###

Attachment 

Kellie Didigu
Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia
202-626-5124
kdidigu@psc.dc.gov

You just read:

DCPSC Approves Next Set of Grid Modernization Recommendations

Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.