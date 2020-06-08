Fifth Third Banc: Last Day to Seek Appointment as Lead Plaintiff

Eligible Fifth Third investors have until June 8, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Fifth Third Bancorp investors (NASDAQ: FITB) (“Fifth Third” or the “Company”) that acquired Fifth Third securities between February 26, 2016, and March 6, 2020.

Founding partner, Lesley Portnoy, informs interested investors, “Fifth Third investors can seek an active role in the pending litigation by petitioning the court for appointment as a lead plaintiff. Lead plaintiffs are appointed by the court to act as a fiduciary on behalf of other injured investors. Also, notably for investors concerned about time and expense of the litigation, the lead plaintiffs do not bear any direct cost or expense of the case, and on the upside are eligible to receive a monetary award for participating in the case.”

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com .

The lawsuit filed on behalf of investors alleges that as a result of Fifth Third Bank’s aggressive incentive policies to promote its cross-sell strategy, Fifth Third Bank employees engaged in unauthorized conduct with customer accounts; since at least 2008, Fifth Third Bank, and by extension, Fifth Third, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and, thus, that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; Fifth Third failed to properly implement and monitor its cross-sell program, detect and stop misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; and Fifth Third’s revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information. If you suffered a loss you have until June 8, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

