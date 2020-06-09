Philip Rodrigs Launches Raynar Flagship

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raynar Portfolio Management (RPM) is pleased to announce the successful launch of the Raynar Flagship Strategy, helmed by Philip Rodrigs.

Taking the tiller of Raynar Flagship, Philip Rodrigs, Portfolio Manager is eager to return to form. "I am excited to be back doing what I enjoy most, searching high and low for great investments across the UK equity market. With a strategy carefully designed to accommodate challenging market conditions, we seek to deliver great client outcomes by focusing investment into unique firms that deliver for all stakeholders as they flourish."

Raynar Flagship is part of RPM’s range that is only available to professional investors. The strategy will predominantly invest in UK equities for the significant majority of a stock market lifecycle, drawing on Rodrigs’ specialist experience by focusing on the smallest appropriate market cap segments. Cognisant of managing liquidity, Flagship’s particular design allows for the flexibility to reduce exposure to equities in favor of other assets with the aim of preserving capital until more favorable investment conditions arise.

Jon Garland, Head of Client Relations, is looking forward to Philip leading this initiative: "We are very encouraged by the degree of interest and enthusiasm we have experienced regarding Philip’s return to the market. With such a strong track record over his career to date, I am confident that his 20 years of experience in the UK equity market will hold Philip in good stead at the helm of Raynar’s Flagship."

RPM now has two strategies available to qualifying investors. Investors wishing to learn more can visit Raynar's website: www.raynarpm.com