Richard Liu and JD.com Send More Than One Million Units of Medical Supplies to Chile

JD donates to Chile during COVID-19

China's largest retailer, JD.com, has contributed supplies to Chilie's aide during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BEIJING, CHINA, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beijing, April—In a recent announcement, Richard Liu, who is the chairman and CEO of JD.com, unveiled plans to provide Chile with medical supplies to aid the country’s fight against COVID-19. In fact, the donated supplies were all delivered to the Embassy of the Republic of Chile located in Beijing the afternoon of the announcement—and Chilean ambassador Luis Schmidt Montes has expressed his gratitude.

Supplies included 200,000 gloves, 15,000 protective gowns, 800,000 disposable gowns, 20,000 thermometers and 50 ventilators. All told, this is more than 1,000,000 units of needed medical equipment. Chile is one of many countries that sells products through JD.com, which makes the donations part of the way in which JD.com supports the entities it partners with.

This is only a small part of JD.com’s charitable contributions, too. To date, the company has invested much in the fight against COVID-19, allocating more than RMB 1.5 billion yuan in the donation and transportation of medical and protective supplies.

In addition to these efforts, JD.com has put its technology to work on the pandemic. On April 28, the company announced that it was partnering with nucleic acid testing providers so that they can get started on widespread group testing in order to bring China closer to a safe return to work and school. Partner companies include ADICON, BGI, Biomedlab, CapitalBio, KingMed, USCI, and Xioniaokuaiyan. This comes a week after KingMed put China’s first online COVID-19 testing platform to work. Initially, the platform gave users in 11 cities easy online access to make appointments for COVID-19 testing. By April 30, testing services were available across 31 cities at 96 testing sites, with more locations scheduled to open.

JD.com has tackled COVID-19 with all the technology at its disposal. Another partnership, this one between JD.com and GREE, would have virus-fighting robots working against COVID-19 globally. In this partnership, JD.com would supply technology from its autonomous driving research while GREE will provide the supply chain and manufacturing needed to construct the robots. The proposed robots would feature infrared technology to measure temperatures among individuals and groups. If a high temperature is detected, the robot can signal for people to employ social distancing practices. The idea behind this is that the robots could allow people to return to normal activities while helping them stay safe.

There are also two other types of proposed COVID-19 fighting robots. These would be capable of indoor and outdoor disinfection using gas and liquid disinfectants at regular intervals so that employees aren’t put at risk by doing the task themselves.

JD.com continues to monitor the pandemic’s spread and plans to provide aid as it’s needed. This means there are likely more donations to come, and the company will certainly use its technology to create innovations to help people around the world.

About JD.com: JD.com is the China’s largest retailer in both online and physical spaces. As an e-commerce giant, the company provides food, clothing, electronics and more to China’s citizens, offering goods with same-day and next-day delivery services. Richard Liu founded JD.com’s predecessor in 1998. Since then, it has grown from a physical electronics store to the online retail portal that it is today. As more than a retailer, JD.com also has a large research and development division that is responsible for innovations in artificial intelligence, drone technology, smart logistics technology and more.

