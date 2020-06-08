Barinder Sandhu Featured in Exclusive Interview with Thrive Global
Founder and CEO of Evergreen Pharma Solutions is honoured to be featured in an exclusive two-part interview with Thrive Global.BRAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder and CEO of Evergreen Pharma Solutions, Barinder Sandhu, is featured in an exclusive two-part interview with the publication Thrive Global. During the interview, Barinder shares her varied experiences throughout her impressive career in the pharmaceutical industry, and shines a light on how females can thrive in STEM related industries.
Ms. Sandhu provides invaluable advice for future generations of female STEM leaders, “I feel that I can share my own life learnings to help the next generation of women advance and realize their true potential. The word “potential” is the key. To me, you can look at potential as Recognize, Realize and Reach. You first start by helping women to recognize that they have talent and skills to succeed in the industry. You then help them to apply this knowledge where applicable, until they reach a high level of confidence and mastery.”
To read part one of the interview, please click here. To read part two of the interview, please click here.
About Thrive Global: Thrive Global is leading through the new normal and beyond. In these extraordinary times of uncertainty, anxiety, and stress, taking care of your well-being is more important than ever. Thrive Global gives you everything you need to build physical immunity, strengthen mental resilience, and support your people in the ways that matter most.
About Barinder Sandhu
Barinder Sandhu is the Founder and CEO of Evergreen Pharma Solutions; a best in class consulting service to global pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical/cannabis companies. With a focus on business strategy and organizational design, Mrs. Sandhu utilizes her unique skill set when developing customized solutions for her clients. With extensive knowledge in regulatory affairs, quality assurance, and business process re-engineering, she effectively works with both C-suite leaders and line management, at a strategic and operational level.
Her clients appreciate her proven track record with both start-up companies as well as more mature organizations, where she has led business transformation projects applying key principles of lean sigma to increase productivity while delivering significant cost savings. To learn more about Barinder Sandhu, please visit: https://barindersandhu.ca/
Barinder Sandhu
Evergreen Pharma Solutions
+1 905-483-4738
email us here