Boundtree Trail ATV Accident in Hopkinton

CONTACT: Sergeant Kevin Bronson 603-271-3361 June 8, 2020

Hopkinton, NH – At approximately 1:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an ATV accident located on the Boundtree trail system in Hopkinton. The victim, Phillip Batten of Merrimack, New Hampshire, was suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Hopkinton Police and EMS arrived quickly on scene and were able to locate Batten. Mr. Batten had been riding with a group of friends who were able to quickly call for help and bring rescuers to his location. After an investigation, Fish and Game found the cause of the accident to be a stump that Batten had struck. When Batten struck the stump he lost control of the ATV, which resulting in him being thrown from the machine.

New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds riders to ride within their skills and ride in groups. Accidents such as this are good examples of how riding with companions can greatly help when accidents happen.

