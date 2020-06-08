Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 8th June 2020

To prevent and control COVID-19, various measures including 14 days mandatory quarantine to follow up and test people with travel history from abroad, following up and treating confirmed cases in a treatment center and tracing the contacts of cases confirmed with COVID-19 have been taken. These measures will help protect ourselves, our loved ones, and the community from the disease and prevent death and minimize psychological, social and economic consequences of the spread of COVID-19. To this end, we would like to extend our call for more collective action than ever before, recognizing the importance and commitment of the community and all stakeholders.

The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 4775; of these one-hundred-thirty-six (136) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are 2156. Among the confirmed cases, 85 of them are male and 51 are female and their age ranges from 1 to 97 years. One-hundred-twenty-four of the confirmed cases are Ethiopians and the remaining twelve are citizens of other countries. Among the cases, one-hundred-fifteen (115) of them are identified from Addis Ababa, nine (9) from Oromia region, seven (7) from Tigray, two (2) from Harari, two (2) from Somali region and one (1) from SNNPR region.

Furthermore, seventeen (17) people (8 from Addis Ababa, 5 from Amhara region, 2 from Afar region and 2 from Benishangul Gumuz region) recovered from the disease bringing the total number of recoveries 361.

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted 147,735 Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours 4,775 Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours 136 Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment centers 1766 Patients in intensive care 32 Newly recovered 17 Total recovered 361 Total deaths 27 Returned to their country 2 Total confirmed cases as of today 2,156

The laboratory samples were collected from the high-risk community members, returnees/passengers at mandatory quarantine centers, contacts of the confirmed cases, health facility visitors and suspects at isolation centers.