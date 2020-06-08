SCYNEXIS to Present at the BIO Digital International Convention 2020

Company presentation will highlight progress towards transitioning to a fully integrated commercial stage company with an initial focus on vaginal yeast infection



/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced that Marco Taglietti, M.D., the Chief Executive Officer, will present at the BIO Digital International Convention to be held virtually from June 8 – 12, 2020. The company presentation will provide a high-level overview of SCYNEXIS’ programs including the positive Phase 3 VANISH program evaluating oral ibrexafungerp for the treatment of vaginal yeast infection and its upcoming NDA submission with potential approval in mid-2021 as well as other ongoing late stage studies evaluating ibrexafungerp in severe fungal infections.

Event registration is available at https://www.bio.org/events/bio-digital/registration

About SCYNEXIS



SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. Our lead candidate, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), is a broad-spectrum, IV/oral antifungal agent representing a novel therapeutic class, in late stage development for multiple indications, ranging from vaginal yeast infections to life-threatening fungal infections in hospitalized patients. The SCYNEXIS team has deep expertise in anti-infective drug development and marketing, which can be leveraged to advance ibrexafungerp from clinical development to commercialization. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com .

Forward Looking Statement



Statements contained in this press release regarding expected future events or results are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited, to: risks inherent in SCYNEXIS' ability to successfully develop and obtain FDA approval for ibrexafungerp; the expected costs of studies and when they might begin or be concluded; and SCYNEXIS' reliance on third parties to conduct SCYNEXIS' clinical studies. These and other risks are described more fully in SCYNEXIS' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors" and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. SCYNEXIS undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Irina Koffler

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

646-970-4681 (w)

ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com