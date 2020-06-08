Target Data and Aisle Rocket Merge to Form Data-Driven Marketing Agency Focused on Helping Clients Drive Revenue through Omnichannel Experiences and E-commerce

New Combined Entity Will Operate Under the Aisle Rocket Brand Name

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Target Data, a full-service marketing agency that helps brands harness data to drive growth, has entered into an agreement to merge with Aisle Rocket, a leading Chicago-based creative services agency specializing in content and user experience, the two companies announced today.



The Aisle Rocket entity will add comprehensive creative, UX, content, and e-commerce capabilities to Target Data. Target Data recently finalized the acquisition and integration of Social Fulcrum, a Boston-based agency that specializes in large-scale Facebook advertising.

The new company will operate under the Aisle Rocket brand name. Ross Shelleman, CEO of Target Data, will lead the new Aisle Rocket as Chief Executive Officer. Ronda Scalise, President of Aisle Rocket, will become Co-President along with Marshall Gibbs, the current President of Target Data.

The combined strengths of Target Data, Social Fulcrum and Aisle Rocket will provide clients with end-to-end capabilities across technology, data, analytics, paid media, creative services, and e-commerce. The newly formed Aisle Rocket will bring together a leading team of marketing strategists across a multitude of industries and disciplines that will work with clients to drive revenue through paid media and cutting-edge e-commerce solutions.

“Our mission is to drive revenue for our clients, not win awards. Building off of our data and technology backbone and deep paid media experience, creative and e-commerce solutions were the logical next step. Having the ability to take the consumer the last mile through a well-thought-out user experience and e-commerce platform is crucial. Having these services in-house to support the entire consumer journey is paramount,” said Ross Shelleman, CEO of Target Data and incoming CEO of Aisle Rocket. “This integrated approach will allow us to continue our unrelenting focus on driving revenue for our clients. We now have the ability to be truly integrated in our approach.”

The combined company will have over 125 employees across 3 offices in Chicago, Boston, and St. Joseph, MI. The combination will continue to serve clients such as Whirlpool Corporation, Custom Ink, BJ’s Wholesale Club, PODS, Badcock&More Home Furniture, and The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago.

“We have always known that data has incredible power to inform and enhance creative services. Marrying our deep expertise in creative, user experience, storytelling, and e-commerce with Target Data’s paid media and data capabilities will be incredibly impactful to our clients’ bottom lines,” said Ronda Scalise, President at Aisle Rocket. “Data is the foundation of effective storytelling - it’s what drives relevance, personalization, measurement, and overall marketing performance.”

About Aisle Rocket

Aisle Rocket is a full-service performance marketing and creative services agency that utilizes data and technology to drive revenue through best in class creative services and media execution. Aisle Rocket’s managed Customer Data Platform (CDP) allows a brand’s 1st party data to inform omni-channel online and offline media execution supported by world class creative, content, and UX.

