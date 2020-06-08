HelpSystems Expands Native Virus Protection Software to Include LinuxONE and IBM Z

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HelpSystems announced today that its native virus protection software Powertech Antivirus has expanded to include coverage for IBM LinuxONE and Linux on IBM Z. This new addition means customers now have the ability to protect their Linux on Z infrastructure from viruses, worms, Trojans, and other complex malware with the only commercially available antivirus solution native to IBM systems.



“HelpSystems is very pleased to expand our commercial-grade server-level antivirus protection to Linux on Z,” said Brian Wenngatz, General Manager, Cyberthreat Solutions, HelpSystems. “This latest addition demonstrates our ongoing commitment to securing and protecting the complex IT environments of our customers.”

In addition to LinuxONE and Linux on IBM Z, Powertech Antivirus offers server-level virus and malware protection for organizations running Linux on Power, AIX, and IBM i. This allows customers to take advantage of powerful antivirus protection across their multi-platform environments, safeguard their most critical assets, and meet compliance requirements.

“Using a native tool that prevents scan failure and security issues helps ensure each platform is uniquely protected in a complex threat environment,” said Wenngatz. “Powertech Antivirus supports the specific requirements of each platform, and makes compliance and audit reporting easy by automatically logging all scanning activity, infections found, and malware removal.”

Powertech Antivirus customers continue to rely on enterprise-level virus protection to secure their servers, protect against a comprehensive set of viruses, zero-day threats, and ransomware, and insulate their business from attacks. For additional information on Powertech Antivirus, learn more here .

About HelpSystems

HelpSystems is a people-first software company focused on helping exceptional organizations Build a Better IT™. Our security and automation software simplifies critical IT processes to give our customers peace of mind. We know IT transformation is a journey, not a destination. Let’s move forward. Learn more at www.helpsystems.com

