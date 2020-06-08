AFCEA Introduces SIGNAL Kids Magazine

Reaching out early to encourage STEM careers.

/EIN News/ -- Fairfax, VA, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The strength of our future technical workforce depends on motivating children at an early age to follow a science, technology, engineering and technology (STEM) learning path. But to do this, STEM subjects and career paths must be both relevant and interesting to them.

To make STEM topics more approachable for early learners, AFCEA International, which publishes the technology magazine SIGNAL, is launching SIGNAL Kids. This new magazine is written for children in 3rd through 8th grades, offering them career ideas, age-appropriate technology stories, games and fun facts. The publication also features kid reporters who share their relatable vantage point with young readers.

In SIGNAL Kids, a robot named Link and his sidekick Obo, which stands for “off by one,” guide readers through the publication. Topics of articles include the Internet of everyday things and how to stay safe online. One story refers to Star Wars lightsabers and lightning—two familiar topics—to explain how researchers found a way to help protect systems from hackers.

Two Fairfax County, Virginia, high school students conducted interviews and wrote for the publication. Kyle Hogan spoke with Gil Duvall, president and CEO, Data Security Strategies, about his decision—at age 14—to work on NASA and how he made that dream into a reality. Stephanie Emert interviewed Carey Bandler, a director at Nuix, about the Internet of Things.

AFCEA, through its Educational Foundation and chapters, has been supporting STEM education for 40 years. Its offerings include science programs, scholarships and STEM teaching tools for classrooms. But while financial and programmatic support through the foundation provides opportunities, the association also knows that interest in STEM must start as early as possible, so it wanted to do more.

Lt. Gen. Bob Shea, USMC (Ret.), president and CEO, AFCEA International, emphasizes this point. “By the time students reach high school or college, many of them have already made decisions about their future. If we want to encourage students to consider STEM fields as careers, we have to reach out to them at a younger age. SIGNAL Kids is one way to do just that,” he says.

SIGNAL Kids is available online. A limited number of hard copies can be obtained by contacting Bodil Lund at blund@afcea.org.

The AFCEA Educational Foundation, a 501(c)(3), welcomes support for its scholarships and programs. Learn more.

AFCEA International, established in 1946, is a non-profit membership association serving the military, government, industry and academia. Join online.

