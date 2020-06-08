Coney Island To Open June 12 With New Operating Procedures

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coney Island will open for the 2020 season on Friday, June 12. In order to protect its guests and employees, Coney Island will implement new operating procedures, enhanced sanitation practices, and new guest policies based on recommendations and guidelines from both leading health experts and state and local agencies.

Coney Island’s world-famous Sunlite Pool, the largest recirculating pool in the United States, and Cannonball Cove dive pool will be open, but in accordance with current state and local guidelines, its Typhoon Tower water playground and Twister water slides will be temporarily closed. Those attractions will open in the coming weeks.

Due to this year’s delayed opening date, Coney Island is extending the validity of all 2020 season passes until the conclusion of the 2021 season at no additional cost.

“Much will be different at Coney Island in 2020, but what hasn’t changed is our dedication to safety, families, and fun,” said Rob Schutter, president of Coney Island. “We look forward to seeing our guests once again as we play by new rules - and play in the nation’s largest recirculating pool.”

Because of a variety of issues associated with COVID-19, Coney Island’s new Challenge Zone, which will be the largest Aquaglide pool obstacle course in the United States, has been postponed to 2021. Similarly, Coney Island’s signature events such as Fire Up The Night – the only international fireworks competition in the United States – and LaRosa’s Balloon Glow, have been postponed until next year.

Coney Island’s new policies and guidelines for this season include:

Capping each day’s total attendance in alignment with social distancing best practices.

Limiting the total number of season passes sold this season and the number of daily tickets sold for each operating date to comply with the new capacity limits.

Daily ticket sales will only be available online and tickets will include parking fees to minimize the number of guest-employee transactions.

Guests may not enter Coney Island if they are symptomatic or have been in contact with someone assumed to be infected with COVID-19 within the past 14 days.

Guests are highly encouraged to wear face coverings at all times when not in the water.

Seating groups (chairs, tables, etc.) in concreted areas will be placed in configurations at least six feet from other seating groups in accordance with social distancing and guests will not be permitted to move chairs from their preassigned areas.

Guests will be permitted to bring and sit on their own chairs and/or beach towels in Coney Island’s grass areas but guests will be required to leave at least six feet of space between parties not from the same household. All guest chairs must be foldable and be easily carried by one individual.

Due to sanitary concerns, all tables and cooler racks will be removed from the picnic area for the 2020 season.

For a complete listing of Coney Island’s policies, procedures, and guidelines, please visit https://coneyislandpark.com/plan-your-visit/faqs-and-policies/.

About Coney Island

Coney Island is Cincinnati’s leading aquatic center and entertainment venue. Families can swim in North America’s largest recirculating pool, race down more than ¼ of a mile of water slides, create giant splashes in Cannonball Cove, and play in Typhoon Tower, home of the world’s largest erupting hydro storm.

Coney Island is a great location for company picnics, family reunions, fundraisers, and private events and home to many of the region’s premiere events.

