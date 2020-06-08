Global Silicon EPI Wafer Market to Reach $1.55 Billion by 2026: at 4.8% CAGR

Rise in demand for epitaxial wafer in consumer electronics, growing usage of GPS, emerging trends of wafers in automotive industry, and development in the semiconductor industry augment the growth of the global silicon EPI wafer market. The region across Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2018, garnering more than half of the global silicon EPI wafer market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global silicon EPI wafer industry was estimated at $1.15 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $1.55 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of current market trends, future scenarios, key winning strategies, value chain, major segments, and competitive landscape.

Rise in demand for epitaxial wafer in consumer electronics, growing usage of GPS, emerging trends of wafers in automotive industry, and development in the semiconductor industry augment the growth of the global silicon EPI wafer market. On the other hand, high cost of wafer manufacturing restrain the growth to some extent. Contrarily, rise in popularity of IoT in wafers is anticipated to offer innumerable opportunities to the key players in the near future.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6221

COVID_19 Scenario:

The social distancing measures and remote working systems have boosted the IT and telecommunication industry which, in turn, has increased the demand for silicon EPI wafers.

Moreover, as governments are taking necessary steps to combat the coronavirus, industries are promptly adjusting to meet the requirement of their customers and suppliers. This could assist the industry in terms of revenue generation.

The global silicon EPI wafer market is segmented on the basis of type, wafer size, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, the homoepitaxy segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the global silicon EPI wafer market share in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.0% by the end of 2026.

Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6221

Based on wafer size, the 12-inch segment accounted for three-fifths of the global silicon EPI wafer market revenue in 2018. The segment is anticipated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the same segment is also anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the study period.

Based on geography, the market is analyzed across various regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, LAMEA, and North America. The region across Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2018, garnering more than half of the global silicon EPI wafer market. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the estimated period.

Get a Customized Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6221

The key market players in the report include Applied Materials, Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Epigan, ASM, Nichia Corporation, Tokyo Electron, Global Wafers, Wafer World Inc., Siltronic, and Sumco Corporation.

Access Avenue (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Avenue-Membership-details

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com