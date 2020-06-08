Illuminate Under-Deck Living Spaces with The New Trex® RainEscape® Soffit Light

Energy-efficient LED Downlights Add Ambiance and Safety to Outdoor Spaces

Contractors and homeowners looking to optimize and highlight the space beneath an elevated deck will welcome the latest bright idea from Trex® RainEscape®. The new Trex® RainEscape® Soffit Light is a directional LED downlight that installs into the ceiling below a deck drainage system on an elevated deck. Compatible with the Trex® Outdoor Lighting™ collection and the Trex LightHub™ system, the energy efficient and easy-to-install fixture is ideal for use with decks outfitted with the Trex® RainEscape® deck drainage system to complete the look of an under-deck ceiling and living space.



“With the Trex RainEscape Soffit Light, any builder or DIYer can easily upgrade the under-side of a deck with professional outdoor lighting without having to hire an electrician,” said Dave Kile, North American Sales Manager for Trex RainEscape. “The plug-and-play components integrate seamlessly with Trex Outdoor Lighting components. They may also be installed individually to help make an outdoor living space safer and more usable, year-round.”

Available in bronze, black and white finishes, the new Trex RainEscape Soffit Light features CREE long-life LEDs that use 75% less energy than standard can lights. Designed specifically for outdoor use, the components are durable and weatherproof – resistant to water and salt air – and can withstand years of extreme elements, even in the harshest climates. For added assurance, the Trex RainEscape Soffit Light is backed by a limited 5-year warranty on the LED light and a 10-year warranty on the powder coating.

Designed with easy-to-install technology, each soffit light comes with two steel spring tension clips that hold the fixture securely in place on any type of soffit material. The individual units can be connected to each other and to other deck and landscape lights using the Trex LightHub system (sold separately) with no additional wiring or wire splitting required. For added convenience and comfort, an optional timer and remote control dimmer (sold separately) offer homeowners total lighting control.

“The right lighting adds ambiance and safety to any outdoor space and extends the amount of time homeowners are able to enjoy outdoors,” added Kile. “When combined with the Trex RainEscape system and a decorative soffit ceiling, these new lights offer the perfect finishing touch to create the look and feel of a true outdoor room.”

For more information about the Trex RainEscape Soffit Light, visit https://trexrainescape.com/soffitlight/. To learn more about the Trex RainEscape under-deck drainage system, visit www.trexrainescape.com.

About Trex® RainEscape®

Trex® RainEscape® products are manufactured and sold by Dri-Deck Enterprises, LLC under a Trademark License Agreement with Trex Company, Inc. Limited warranty provided by the manufacturer.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as an environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), or Houzz (trex-company-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

