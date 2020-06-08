Global Aseptic Packaging Market Size Will Reach to USD 118 Billion By 2026: Facts & Factors

Aseptic Packaging Market

Global aseptic packaging market anticipated to reach around USD 118 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts and Factors have authored “Aseptic Packaging Market for Coating Industry Methyl chloroform, Methyl chloride, Methyl Acetate, Acetone, Parachlorobenzotrifluoride, and Other Products) Market for Coating Industry: Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026”. Based on our analysis, the global aseptic packaging market in 2019 is approximately USD 62 Billion and is anticipated to reach around USD 118 Billion by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the aseptic packaging market is around 10.2% from 2020 to 2026.

Food safety and food hygienic are the most important parameters in the food industry. Moreover, prone to spoilage, less shelf life, and high aseptic environment are required in production as well as the packaging process of any food industry. Thus, aseptic packaging is generally followed by all the key manufacturers operating across the globe. The food industry is growing at a tremendous rate across the globe; this is one of the prime factors driving the aseptic packaging market. In addition, the pharmaceutical industry is one of the fastest-growing industries, primarily focusing on its packaging. India and Brazil are experiencing high demand for the dairy industry. It was also noted that China had tripled its cow milk production volume since 2010. All these factors are expected to drive the aseptic packaging market. There is a high adoption rate of aseptic packaging in the developed as well as developing nations, this is expected to provide a high penetration rate to the aseptic packaging market in the coming years.

Some of the key manufactures operating in the aseptic packaging are Robert Bosch GmBH, Dickinson & Company, Ecolean Packaging, Parish Manufacturing, Schott AG, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co Ltd., Tetra Laval, Becton, Printpack, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Amcor Limited, Scholle Packaging and, Reynolds Group Holdings among others.

The majority of the materials used in aseptic packaging include glass, metal, paperboard, and plastic. Plastic are moderately used in aseptic packing owing to regulations and restricted use of plastic in some of the regions. The Paper board is likely to corner the market in the forecast period, owing to extensive use of paperboard in the food industry. Aseptic packaging is carried out in various forms of packaging such as cartons, bags & pouches, vials & ampoules, bottles & cans and pre-filled syringes. Bottles & cans and pouches are vastly used by food & beverage industry across the globe. Bags, pouches, and bottles are highly preferred by consumers owing to ease of handling. Aseptic packaging is used by various end-user industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, medical applications, etc. The food industry dominated the aseptic packaging market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is owing to the growing demand for packed, ready to use food.

The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market shares of each industry player and gives an outline of the market position of key players in the aseptic packaging market. Moreover, the study offers wide coverage of key strategic advances witnessed in the market such as new product launches, acquisitions & mergers, collaborations & joint ventures, funding & VC activities, agreements, partnerships, R&D activities, and regional expansion of key players of the aseptic packaging market.

The research study provides a critical assessment of the aseptic packaging industry by logically segmenting the market on the basis of Type, and regions. Based on the past, present, and future trends, all the segments were analyzed from the bottom up, and the market sizes have been estimated from 2020 to 2026. The regional segmentation of the aseptic packaging industry includes the holistic bifurcation of all the five major continents including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific corned the aseptic packaging market owing to the high demand for packed and process food in India, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia. A growing number of professional and disposable income are the driving factors to processed and packed food which in turn is expected to drive the aseptic packaging market in the Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa are anticipated to experience decent growth over the forecast period owing to improving lifestyle in Africa and the exponentially growing food industry in the Middle East.

This report segments the aseptic packaging market as follows:

Global Aseptic Packaging Market: Type Segment Analysis

Bags & pouches

Cartons

Vials & ampoules

Pre-filled syringes

Bottles & cans

Global Aseptic Packaging Market: Material used Segment Analysis

Glass

Plastic

Paperboard

Metal

GlobalAseptic Packaging Market: Application Segment Analysis

Pharmaceutical

Food

Medical applications

Beverages

Other

