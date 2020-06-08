Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Present at BIO Digital

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) a company focused on developing FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate for treating excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy, today announced that Greg Divis, Chief Executive Officer of Avadel, and Jordan Dubow, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Avadel, will present a corporate overview at BIO Digital from June 8-12, 2020.

The presentation will focus on the development of once-nightly FT218 and positive results from the Phase 3 Rest-On clinical trial. The presentation will be available on-demand during the conference via https://www.bio.org/events/bio-digital/sessions/693802.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc:
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is an emerging biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s primary focus is the development and potential FDA approval of FT218, which has completed a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. In addition, Avadel markets a portfolio of sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com

Contacts:
  Investor Contacts
Tom McHugh
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (636) 449-1843
Email: tmchugh@avadel.com 
   
  Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: (212) 915.2564
Email: tim@lifesciadvisors.com 
   
  Media Contact
Patrick Bursey
LifeSci Communications, LLC
Phone: (646) 970-4688
Email: pbursey@lifescicomms.com 

