Global Healthcare Assistive Robot Market Estimated to Reach USD 1.2 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

Healthcare Assistive Robot Market Share

Global healthcare assistive robot market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 19% and is anticipated to reach over USD 1.2 billion by 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Findings from Facts and Factors report “Healthcare Assistive Robot Market By Product (Humanoid, Rehabilitation, Surveillance& Security, Socially Assistive), and By Application (Stroke, Orthopaedics, Cognitive & Motor Skills, Sports): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global healthcare assistive robot market in 2019 was above USD 350 million. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 19% and is anticipated to reach over USD 1.2 billion by 2026.

Robots make work simpler and productive, deliver accurate results without time-consuming. The healthcare assistive robots are intelligent in nature as they communicate with patients in human-and-machine interaction and thus activate their cognitive, social and emotional function. In the healthcare industry, robots have proven very helpful, since they are useful throughout overseeing many operations in various hospitals and healthcare centers. This is done by monitoring the admitted patients in medical institutions and hospital, it improves life quality. Robots have recently shown their value in the healthcare sector as they can track the behaviors of the patients and assess their physical and emotional state and, ultimately, their intent. The healthcare assistive robots are smart, they help to improve physical, cognitive and affective residual functionality in social human-robotic encounters (HRI) with patients.

Request Free Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/healthcare-assistive-robot-market-by-product-humanoid-rehabilitation-737

Our Every Free Sample Includes:

COVID-19 Impact Analysis, A research report overview, TOC, list of tables and figures, an overview of major market players, and key regions included.

Top key players operating in the market are Barrett Technology, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Cyberdyne, GaitTronics, Hocoma, Hansen Medical, HONDA Motor Co. Ltd., and Kinova Robotics, and others.

The increasing geriatric population is prone to chronic diseases. According to statistics, the number of old aged people is increased in the last few years. Another factor that expected to grow the market is the increasing number of injuries caused by the accidents, the rise in stroke prevalence, the increasing number of patients across the globe, rising number of chronic diseases are the factors for driving the market growth. Moreover, many scientists are working to develop innovative technologies in healthcare robots aiming to improve patients care. Robots are used in many surgeries including knee surgery, joint replacement, heart surgery. An increasing need to encourage and control post-stroke rehabilitation are the factors that drive the healthcare assistive robot market growth. However, the high cost of the robot can impede the market growth. Many small organizations and hospitals are not able to invest in such technology due to the high cost. In addition, People are not aware of the use of a robot to carry out assistive work by the robot. This may hinder the market growth. On the other hand, major manufacturers are investing in the robot to develop advance technology and due to the many features offers by the robot can produce lucrative opportunities in the market.

Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/healthcare-assistive-robot-market-by-product-humanoid-rehabilitation-737

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

By product, the market is divided into humanoids, rehabilitation, surveillance & security, socially assistive. Among these, the rehabilitation category is expected to grow in the coming years owing to its adoption in the patient's recovery process.

By application, the market is separated into the stroke, orthopedics, cognitive & motor skills, sports. In this, the orthopedics category headed the market owing to the increasing number of injuries caused by accidents globally and the adoption of orthopedics robots.

By region, North America dominated the global healthcare assistive robot market attributed to increased technology, investment, and awareness among people about the use of robotics.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/healthcare-assistive-robot-market-by-product-humanoid-rehabilitation-737

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

This report segments the healthcare assistive robot market as follows:

Global Healthcare Assistive Robot Market: By Product Segmentation Analysis

Humanoid

Rehabilitation

Surveillance & security

Socially assistive

Global Healthcare Assistive Robot Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Stroke

Orthopedics

Cognitive

Motor skills

Sports

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal - 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com