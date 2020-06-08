Global Smart Lighting and Control Systems Market Worth Reach USD 146 Billion By 2026: Facts & Factors

Smart Lighting and control Systems Market

Global smart lighting and control systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.87% and is anticipated to reach around USD 146 Billion by 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Findings from Facts and Factors report “Smart Lighting and Control Systems Market By Lighting Source (Fluorescent Lamps, High-Intensity Discharge Lamps, and Light Emitting Diodes), by connectivity (Wired, and Wireless) and By End-Users (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Government Sector): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global smart lighting and control systems market in 2019 was approximately USD 43.3 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.87% and is anticipated to reach around USD 146 Billion by 2026.

Smart lighting is an energy lighting technology that is handled by automated controls with having a high efficient function. Smart lighting and control systems are flexible to adjust setting the switching of light as per requirement moreover it is also used for controlling the intensity of light at different places according to needful requirement. The smart lighting and control systems don’t just help to save power but it also curtails the co2 emission in the atmosphere. Several bulbs and other light fixture manufacturers are flourishing in the smart lighting market by offering various control options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Hybrid, and Dali.

Major players included in the scope of the report are Signify, General Electric, LiFI Labs, Inc., Lightwave PLC, Honeywell International, Inc., Belkin International, Inc., Lutron Electronics Company, Inc., and Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. among others. Launching new products and acquiring smaller companies focusing on smart control systems are among the primary strategies adopted by the leading manufacturers in the market space.

As the government is strictly focusing on reducing the Co2 emission for better climate condition therefore smart lighting and control systems may witness growth in most polluted regions. Due to rising pollution worldwide each region is implementing new lighting laws every year. For example, the San Francisco public utilities commission has replaced nearly 18,500 streetlights with high efficiency LED lights due to this they have reduced energy consumption by 50%, energy cost, and also the efficiency of the environment. Furthermore, the transportation department of the USA has invested USD 165 Million in the smart city project by levering smart lights, meters, and sensors for improving road safety and simultaneously decreasing energy consumption. However, the high initial costs for systems and security concerns are anticipated to be restraining factors for the market. Whereas, high penetration of IoT devices may open up new avenues in the global smart lighting and control systems market.

The arrangement of associated smart home systems and devices, as a rule, that relies upon constrained home region systems utilizes Bluetooth, WI-Fi or Near Field Communications (NFC) conventions. In spite of these conventions, they are liable to hacking from external sources on the other side, remote associations can be erratic on occasion and progressing maintenance is the issue hampering the general development of the market. Furthermore, the underlying establishment cost is likewise high, which is the first test in the enormous scale selection of brilliant lighting and control frameworks.

The smart lighting and control system is categorized into lighting source, connectivity, and end-use. The lighting source is divided into three sources viz. fluorescent lamps, high-intensity discharge lamps, and light-emitting diodes. The connectivity segment is bifurcated into wired and wireless. The end-user segment of the smart lighting and control systems are residential, commercial, industrial, and government sectors. Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America are the major regions included in the market report. Further, countries such as China, Germany, UK, France, the U.S., Japan, Canada, India, South Korea, and Brazil are also covered in the analysis.

This report segments the Smart Lighting and Control Systems market as follows:

Global Smart Lighting and Control Systems Market: By Lighting SourceSegmentation Analysis

Fluorescent Lamps

High-Intensity Discharge Lamps (HIDs)

Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs)

Global Smart Lighting and Control Systems Market: By ConnectivitySegmentation Analysis

Wired

Wireless

Global Smart Lighting and Control Systems Market: By End-User Segmentation Analysis

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Government Sector

