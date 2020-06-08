Acepodia Provides Corporate Update and Unveils New Preclinical Allogeneic NK Cell Therapy Pipeline Candidates at BIO Digital 2020

First clinical trial site for ACE1702 initiated, with clinical data expected in Q4 2020





Investigational New Drug clearance expected for ACE1755 in Q1 2021



Pipeline expansion incorporating CAR technology



Preclinical data for early stage ACC- and CAR-oNK cell therapy candidates demonstrate promise in models of solid tumors and hematological malignancies

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO and TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acepodia, a biotechnology company reshaping the field of cell therapies through a flexible and integrated approach to design and development of effective treatment strategies for cancer, today announced Sonny Hsiao, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will present data from its new integrated preclinical cell therapy pipeline that leverages both its unique antibody cell conjugation technology (ACC) and current chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) technologies in an on-demand presentation at the 2020 BIO Digital Conference being held virtually from June 8-12, 2020.

Details on the on-demand digital presentation can be found below:

Presentation details

Title: Acepodia Company Presentation BIO Digital 2020

Date: June 8-12, 2020

Presenter: Sonny Hsiao, Ph.D., chief executive officer

Location: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-digital

“The first half of this year has so far seen tremendous growth for Acepodia, marked most notably by the initiation of our first clinical trial site for our lead candidate, ACE1702, as well as by the promising preclinical data from our expanded portfolio of cell therapy candidates to be presented at this year’s BIO Digital Meeting,” said Sonny Hsiao. “The therapeutic impact of currently available cell therapies is limited by long wait times for patients, and high cost due to manufacturing difficulties and suboptimal potency. The intersection of Acepodia’s proprietary ACC and CAR technologies with its off-the-shelf natural killer cell line (oNK) could allow us to fully realize the potential of cell therapies and ultimately provide more effective treatment options for patients. We believe that our oNK cell line has the potential to not only serve as a platform to target solid tumors but is ideally suited for the treatment of hematological malignancies.”

Presentation Highlights:

Dr. Hsiao will present an overview of the company’s proprietary oNK cells, and lead candidate ACE1702. Dr. Hsiao will also provide insight into new initiatives the company is taking to expand its cell therapy portfolio, including data from preclinical studies of ACE1755, a CD19 targeting CAR-oNK cell therapy candidate, and preclinical studies of ACE1975 and ACE1708, ACC-oNK cell therapy candidates for treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies targeting CD70 and PD-L1, respectively.

ACE1702

ACE1702 is a Phase 1 HER2 solid tumor targeting antibody-cell therapy developed using Acepodia’s proprietary ACC technology. The company recently received investigational new drug application (IND) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ACE1702 and initiated its first US clinical trial site in the third quarter of 2020 with an expected data readout by the end of 2020.





ACE1755 is a CD19 targeting CAR-oNK cell therapy candidate. In preclinical lymphoma models, ACE1755 demonstrated anti-tumor potency and better survival extension in comparison to CD19 CAR cord blood-derived NK cells being developed by other research groups. ACE1755 could represent a more cost effective and scalable alternative to other CD19 targeting cell therapies. Acepodia expects IND clearance by the FDA for ACE1755 in the first quarter of 2021.





ACE1975 is a CD70 targeting ACC-oNK cell therapy candidate for treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and renal cell carcinoma (RCC). In preclinical studies, CD70 targeting antibody-based therapies have demonstrated the ability to potentially kill cancer stem cells. Due to its superior potency and self-depletion after administration, ACE1975 could be an ideal treatment option against cancer stem cells for patients with both solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Acepodia expects to initiate Phase 1 clinical trials of ACE1975 in 2021.

ACE1708

ACE1708 is a PD-L1 targeting ACC-oNK cell therapy candidate for treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. ACE1708 demonstrated anti-tumor efficacy against PD-L1-expressed cancer cells of both solid and liquid tumors and could be a more potent and cost-effective treatment option for patients with PD-L1-expressed cancers, with IND clearance anticipated in 2021.

About Acepodia

Acepodia is a privately held US-Taiwan biotechnology company reshaping the field of cell therapies through a flexible and integrated approach to biologic design with a primary focus on oncology. The Company’s platform is rooted in its proprietary off-the-shelf natural killer cell line (oNK) that has been selected for its potent antitumor activity. Acepodia’s drug development platform is designed to augment oNK cells’ tumor affinity through both chimeric antigen receptor technology as well as its unique ACC (Antibody Cell-Conjugation) technology that links tumor-targeting antibodies to the surface of oNK cells.

