Otonomy to Host Pipeline Program Update Conference Call and Webcast

SAN DIEGO, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast to review the status and timeline to results for the company's three ongoing clinical trials including the Phase 3 trial of OTIVIDEX® in Ménière's disease at 4:30 p.m. EDT / 1:30 p.m. PDT on June 15, 2020. This call is consistent with Otonomy's previously announced plan to provide an update on the timing guidance, which had been pulled in April as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 305-6769 for domestic callers and (678) 562-4239 for international callers with conference ID code number: 3655435. A live webcast of the call will be available online in the investor relations section of Otonomy’s website at www.otonomy.com and will be archived there for 30 days.

Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs including Ménière’s disease, hearing loss, and tinnitus. For additional information please visit www.otonomy.com .

