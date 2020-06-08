Applied Materials Appoints Teri Little as Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that Teri Little has joined the company as senior vice president and chief legal officer. Previously, Ms. Little served as executive vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary at KLA Corporation where she led the legal affairs of the company worldwide, including corporate securities and governance, M&A, intellectual property, commercial, employment, compliance and litigation.



“As our new chief legal officer, Teri brings broad legal experience as well as deep knowledge and understanding of the semiconductor industry and our customers,” said Gary Dickerson, president and CEO. “As we enter the era of artificial intelligence and big data, Applied’s opportunities have never been greater and Teri’s leadership and insight will help accelerate our strategy.”

“I am very excited to be joining Applied Materials, the industry leader and a company that I have long admired,” said Teri Little. “I look forward to working alongside Gary, the legal team and groups throughout the company to pursue new opportunities and markets where Applied can bring unique advantages.”

Prior to her 18 years at KLA, Ms. Little was with the law firms of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, as well as Heller Ehrman White & McAuliffe. She received her J.D. from Stanford University Law School and a B.S. in finance from San Jose State University.

Tom Larkins, senior vice president and general counsel of Applied Materials, announced his decision last fall to retire after leading Applied Materials’ law department since 2012.

“I want to thank Tom for his contributions to Applied Materials. Today, our legal team is better than ever. Tom built a very strong team that is a great partner all across the company. Tom will support Teri during the transition, and I wish him well for the future,” said Dickerson.

About Applied Materials

