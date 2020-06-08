Diane E. Sullivan joins DalCor Pharmaceuticals as Chief Commercial Officer

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and MONTREAL, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DalCor Pharmaceuticals today announced the appointment of Diane E. Sullivan as Chief Commercial Officer effective June 1, 2020. Ms. Sullivan joins DalCor from The Medicines Company where she held the position of Chief Commercial Officer and has extensive leadership experience in both life sciences and technology at U.S. and U.K. based multi-national corporations.



“I am delighted that Diane has joined DalCor at this time as we move past our dal-GenE trial futility analysis and on towards bringing the promise of precision medicine in cardiovascular disease to improve patient’s outcomes,” said Dr. Fouzia Laghrissi Thode, CEO DalCor. “Diane’s experience and understanding of the life science and health technology environment makes her exceptionally qualified to guide DalCor through the next phases as we pursue the dal-GenE through to final data.”

Ms. Sullivan is a proven leader and prior to joining The Medicines Company held positions as Vice President, Market Access and Patient Strategies at AstraZeneca, Vice President, Specialty Care Payer & Channel Group at Pfizer, Vice President of Health Systems Marketing at Wyeth and Executive Director, Worldwide Business Development and Strategy at GlaxoSmithKline in the Consumer Healthcare Business.

“DalCor is deeply committed to bringing forward the first precision medicine for patients with cardiovascular disease,” said Ms. Sullivan. “During my career, I have worked to improve access to new and innovative medicines for people with unmet medical needs and I am excited to join a company that shares my commitment to putting patients first.”

Ms. Sullivan holds a bachelor’s degree from Dickinson College and has been on the Boards of: National Association of Specialty Pharmacy, Professional Women’s Roundtable, United Way Women’s Initiative, Leadership Philadelphia, and the Support Center for Child Advocates. She also sits on the Board of OrthogenRx.

About DalCor

DalCor is pioneering precision medicine for patients with cardiovascular disease. By combining genetic and clinical insights, the company’s first development program, dalcetrapib, is intended to reduce cardiovascular events and deliver superior cardiovascular outcome in a specific genetic subset of patients.

DalCor holds the worldwide exclusive license for dalcetrapib, together with rights to the genetic marker for use with dalcetrapib. The dal-GenE study is now fully randomized with more than 6,000 patients with data expected in 2021. For more information, visit www.dalcorpharma.com .

