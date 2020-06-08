Standard Chartered appoints CFO for Africa and Middle East

Standard Chartered (www.SC.com) has today announced the appointment of Subhradeep Mohanty as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Africa and Middle East (AME) region. Subhradeep brings over 19 years of diverse and international experience in the banking sector to the AME region.

Most recently, Subhradeep was the CFO for Standard Chartered Bank’s India franchise, where he played a crucial role in driving the country’s strategic transformation and performance. Prior to this, he was the Global CFO of Retail Banking at Standard Chartered, based in Singapore, where he was integral in the Retail Bank’s large-scale global turnaround efforts.

Sunil Kaushal, Regional CEO, AME, said: “We are pleased to welcome Subhradeep to the Standard Chartered AME Management Team. His commercial and management expertise complement our team as we continue to grow the business across our regional footprint. With his extensive experience in the banking sector and thorough knowledge of dynamic and changing markets, I am confident that Subhradeep will play a crucial role in achieving our strategic priorities and look forward to working with him in strengthening our position as the leading international bank in region.”

Prior to joining Standard Chartered, Subhradeep held senior positions at J.P. Morgan in Asia, and at American Express earlier, in strategy, finance and business transformation across a diverse set of markets.

