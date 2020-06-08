Westminster Barracks / Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B102548
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#:(802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: June 8, 2020 at 0055 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Eastman Road in the Town of Grafton, Vermont
VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Interfering with Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Edward J Arnold
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grafton, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call reporting a family fight in progress at a residence on Eastman Road in the Town of Grafton (Windham County) Vermont.
Vermont State Police arrived on scene and determined that 50-year-old Edward J. Arnold assaulted another household member. Arnold was arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing.
Arnold was later lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility and held without bail. Arnold was issued a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on June 8, 2020 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charges.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Corporal Gary T. Salvatore
Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, Vermont 05346
(802)722-4600
(802)722-4691 fax