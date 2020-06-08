Westminster Barracks / Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20B102548

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#:(802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: June 8, 2020 at 0055 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Eastman Road in the Town of Grafton, Vermont

VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Interfering with Emergency Services

ACCUSED: Edward J Arnold

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grafton, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT :

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call reporting a family fight in progress at a residence on Eastman Road in the Town of Grafton (Windham County) Vermont.

Vermont State Police arrived on scene and determined that 50-year-old Edward J. Arnold assaulted another household member. Arnold was arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing.

Arnold was later lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility and held without bail. Arnold was issued a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on June 8, 2020 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charges.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Corporal Gary T. Salvatore

Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)722-4600

(802)722-4691 fax