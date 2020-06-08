Ophthalmic Digital Health: Implandata Launches EYEMATE IOP-Tracking Service for Remote Monitoring and Improved Glaucoma Care

Keeping patients safe and improving quality of care – anytime and anywhere

HANNOVER, Germany, June 08, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- Implandata Ophthalmic Products GmbH, a digital health company, announces the launch of its web-based EYEMATE IOP-Tracking Service for remote monitoring and management of glaucoma care. The EYEMATE IOP-Tracking Service is the world’s first solution to provide eye doctors with Intra-Ocular Pressure (IOP) measurements collected 24/7/365 under patients’ normal life conditions.

Prof. Kaweh Mansouri, MD, Ophthalmologist at Clinique de Montchoisi Lausanne/Switzerland and Chief Medical Officer of Implandata explains: “Remote IOP monitoring provides immediate alert in case the therapy needs to be adjusted, without requiring an office visit. This is vital for controlling glaucoma, because IOP fluctuates continually without patients noticing it. The need for remote monitoring is even greater during stay-at-home orders, as we’re experiencing due to COVID-19; we can ensure that glaucoma care is well managed, without putting patients at risk.”

Prof. Robert N. Weinreb MD, Chair and Distinguished Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of California, San Diego states: "Remote monitoring of IOP will transform glaucoma care. The availability of large amounts of real-life IOP data will enable personalized glaucoma management to prevent vision loss."

CEO Max Ostermeier emphasizes: “We are committed to patients’ well-being. The EYEMATE system is backed by ten years of clinical data, which means the safety and utility are proven.” He adds, “In past years, increasing numbers of glaucoma patients have called us. They’re worried about losing their eyesight and looking for a way to control their disease. The current pandemic further increases the need for digital health and remote monitoring solutions.”

The CE-marked EYEMATE system is now offered to patients by leading eye centers in Germany, Switzerland and the UK. Further eye clinics are on the EYEMATE waiting list. The FDA “Breakthrough Device” approval process has been started, in preparation for launching the EYEMATE system in the USA.

About Glaucoma – the leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide 80 million people with the chronic eye disease glaucoma suffer the risk of going blind. Tragically, five million are already blind. Glaucoma results in high Intra-Ocular Pressure (IOP) that progressively damages the optic nerve – thus robbing people of their vision. Because IOP fluctuates day and night, influenced by many factors, it’s difficult to monitor. IOP is the only modifiable risk factor for preventing glaucoma vision loss, which means it must be controlled.

About the EYEMATE™ System The EYEMATE system continually monitors IOP via an implantable micro-sensor and cloud-based, AI-driven database. Patients and their eye doctor are informed in real-time of a crisis, enabling therapy adjustment without delay before more vision loss occurs. Without this system, patients typically have their IOP measured once per quarter in a doctor’s office, which can delay detection of disease progression and result in further vision loss.

About Implandata Ophthalmic Products GmbH Implandata is a digital health company dedicated to helping people with glaucoma to lead a full life – without going blind. Breakthroughs in biosensing, telemetry and data analytics led to the EYEMATE system. Ongoing research at Implandata is focused on enabling people to take control of glaucoma, anytime and anywhere. Founded in 2010, Implandata is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

Implandata Ophthalmic Products GmbH Max Ostermeier, CEO Kokenstrasse 5 30159 Hannover T: +49 551 2204 2581 F: +49 511 2204 2589 mostermeier@implandata.com

