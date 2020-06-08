New Haven Barracks- Home Improvement Fraud
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B501033
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacqueline June
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: Between December 2019- April 2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ferrisburgh, Vermont
VIOLATION: Home Improvement Fraud
ACCUSED: Jason Abair
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, Vermont
VICTIM: Richard Kerschner
AGE: 69
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 4/29/2020, the Vermont State Police were contacted regarding a possible home improvement fraud. Jason Abair was hired to replace multiple roofs for a residence and adjacent buildings. Abair received a deposit for the project and never began it. Multiple attempts were made by the victim to contact Abair to begin the project throughout several months. Ultimately, Abair failed to follow a contract between him and the victim and failed to begin the project which he received partial funds for. Abair was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 27, 2020 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Home Improvement Fraud.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/27/2020 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Jacqueline June
Vermont State Police
Troop B- New Haven Barracks
Tel: (802)388-4919
Fax: (802)453-7918
Email: jacqueline.june@vermont.gov