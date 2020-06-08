New Haven Barracks- Home Improvement Fraud

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B501033

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacqueline June

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: Between December 2019- April 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ferrisburgh, Vermont

VIOLATION: Home Improvement Fraud

ACCUSED: Jason Abair

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, Vermont

VICTIM: Richard Kerschner

AGE: 69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 4/29/2020, the Vermont State Police were contacted regarding a possible home improvement fraud. Jason Abair was hired to replace multiple roofs for a residence and adjacent buildings. Abair received a deposit for the project and never began it. Multiple attempts were made by the victim to contact Abair to begin the project throughout several months. Ultimately, Abair failed to follow a contract between him and the victim and failed to begin the project which he received partial funds for. Abair was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 27, 2020 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Home Improvement Fraud.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/27/2020 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

