Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 53 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,028 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks- Home Improvement Fraud

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B501033

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacqueline June                          

STATION: New Haven Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: Between December 2019- April 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ferrisburgh, Vermont

VIOLATION: Home Improvement Fraud

 

ACCUSED: Jason Abair                                               

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Richard Kerschner

AGE: 69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 4/29/2020, the Vermont State Police were contacted regarding a possible home improvement fraud. Jason Abair was hired to replace multiple roofs for a residence and adjacent buildings. Abair received a deposit for the project and never began it. Multiple attempts were made by the victim to contact Abair to begin the project throughout several months. Ultimately, Abair failed to follow a contract between him and the victim and failed to begin the project which he received partial funds for. Abair was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 27, 2020 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Home Improvement Fraud.

 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/27/2020 at 1230 hours        

COURT: Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Tpr. Jacqueline June

Ve​rmont State Police

Troop B- New Haven Barracks

Tel: (802)388-4919

Fax: (802)453-7918

Email: jacqueline.june@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

New Haven Barracks- Home Improvement Fraud

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.