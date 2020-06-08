Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 55 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,026 in the last 365 days.

Taleam Systems provides COVID-19 update in Canada

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, June 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As of today, there are a total of 95,699 confirmed cases with up to 7,800 deaths in Canada. Coronavirus is spreading exponentially and affecting all ages but affecting seniors the worst. Due to the high volume of protestors all over Canada, this has caused a huge spike in new cases of COVID-19.

According to Meladul Haq Ahmadzai, CEO of Taleam Systems, says “we continue to provide tech support to those who are affected by COVID-19 via online and by phone.”

In Quebec, for example, there are 52,849 cases (the highest in Canada) which is due to having lesser restrictions.

Meanwhile, Ontario province has 30,617 cases (the second highest). Most of the deaths that have occurred are believed to be in retirement homes.

Ahmadzai says, “Taleam Systems plays a vital role in this devastating pandemic by helping hospitals and medical clinics through custom made health systems.”

In the national capital, temperatures are staring to rise and businesses in Ottawa want to open, but the provincial government has extended the emergency order.

Ahmadzai concludes, “this pandemic is not over yet and in order to help slow the virus, we need to come together and work together as partners to help those that are affected.”

Taleam Systems provides computer services to hospitals and medical clinics in Canada. To learn more about Taleam Systems visit www.taleamsystems.com.

Media Contact:
Meladul Haq Ahmadzai
Email: melad@taleamsystems.com 
Phone: 613-521-9229

 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Taleam Systems provides COVID-19 update in Canada

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.