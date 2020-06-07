Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
IPLAC supports Pay2Day’s swift action in replacing CEO

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Independent Payday Loan Association of Canada (IPLAC) supports the actions taken by Pay2Day, accepting the resignation of Wesley Barker as CEO in response to his tweet.

IPLAC’s policy is that its members treat all of their customers fairly and equally. Our members provide the same important services to all, regardless of race, ethnicity, or orientation.

We absolutely support the right to peaceful protest. The large protests across Canada have been peaceful, amplifying the necessary message of addressing systemic racism. We are members of our communities and support organizations and individuals in their efforts on behalf of the Black, indigenous and other marginalized communities.

To prevent any misunderstandings, IPLAC clearly states:

  1. Mr. Barker neither represents nor speaks for IPLAC.
  2. Mr. Barker does not and never has held any position on the IPLAC Board.
  3. Pay2Day are not members in good standing of IPLAC.
  4. IPLAC strongly disagrees with Mr. Barker’s remarks and actions with respect to his personal comments on this issue.
  5. IPLAC members are proud to work with all who do not have access to traditional banking options. There is no place for racial intolerance in our member stores.
  6. IPLAC members are proud to be active parts of their communities.
About IPLAC
We at IPLAC are a group of short term lending organizations who are Canadian operator owned and reflect the value of responsible lending. Our members support the values of diversity and tolerance.

Our mission is to work with stakeholders, legislators and regulators to create a safe and legally regulated environment where the consumer can borrow money when larger institutions will not allow them to do so.

About Patrick Mohan
Patrick Mohan is the President of the Independent Payday Loan Association of Canada, President & CEO of Money Direct Financial Services Inc. and President & CEO of The Mohan Group.

Patrick is a valued member of several public and non-profit boards, with a focus on governance and communications. Patrick has built Money Direct organically to nine stores, with no debt and exceptional customer satisfaction.

For more information:
Pat Mohan
President, IPLAC,
pmohan@iplac.ca
(416) 464-3903

