Coronavirus - Uganda: COVID-19 Update
Results from samples tested on 06 June 2020 confirm 23 new COVID-19 cases.
The total confirmed cases are now 616.
7 truck drivers from Elegu, Mutukula and Mirama Hills Points of Entry
1 security personnel from Elegu
1 case is a frontline health worker
14 cases from contacts and alerts from; Kyotera, Adjumani, Tororo and Amuru Districts
47 foreign truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19 were handed over to their countries of origin
Total Recoveries: 96
Samples from Points of Entry tested today: 1,515
Samples from alerts and contacts: 949
Samples from health workers: 30
Total samples tested today: 2,494Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.