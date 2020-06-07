Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Uganda: COVID-19 Update

Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda

Results from samples tested on 06 June 2020 confirm 23 new COVID-19 cases.

The total confirmed cases are now 616.

7 truck drivers from Elegu, Mutukula and Mirama Hills Points of Entry

1 security personnel from Elegu

1 case is a frontline health worker

14 cases from contacts and alerts from; Kyotera, Adjumani, Tororo and Amuru Districts

47 foreign truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19 were handed over to their countries of origin

Total Recoveries: 96

Samples from Points of Entry tested today: 1,515

Samples from alerts and contacts: 949

 Samples from health workers: 30

Total samples tested today: 2,494

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.

