Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting Union COVID-19 cases As of 7 June 2020, 9am EAT
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (183,474) deaths (5,041), and recoveries (81,367) by region:
Central (19,555 cases; 436 deaths; 7,189 recoveries): Burundi (83; 1; 45), Cameroon (7,599; 212; 4,587), Central African Republic (1,570; 5; 37), Chad (836; 69; 672), Congo (683; 22; 210), DRC (3,878; 82; 537), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (3,101; 21; 833), Sao Tome & Principe (499; 12; 68)
Eastern (21,263; 615; 6,359): Comoros (141; 2; 67), Djibouti (4,169; 26; 1,815), Eritrea (41; 0; 39), Ethiopia (1,934; 20; 281), Kenya (2,600; 83; 706), Madagascar (1,026; 8; 212), Mauritius (337; 10; 324), Rwanda (431; 2; 283), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (2,289; 82; 431), South Sudan (1,317; 14; 6), Sudan (5,865; 347; 1,924), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (593; 0; 82)
Northern (53,039; 2,201; 23,582): Algeria (10,050; 698; 6,631), Egypt (32,612; 1,198; 8,538), Libya (256; 5; 52), Mauritania (883; 43; 69), Morocco (8,151; 208; 7,315), Tunisia (1,087; 49; 977)
Southern (48,642; 977; 25,673): Angola (88; 4; 24), Botswana (40; 1; 23), Eswatini (332; 3; 224), Lesotho (4; 0; 2), Malawi (409; 4; 55), Mozambique (409; 2; 126), Namibia (29; 0; 16), South Africa (45,973; 952; 24,258), Zambia (1,089; 7; 912), • Zimbabwe (279; 4; 33) Western (40,975; 812; 18,564): Benin (261; 3; 151), Burkina Faso (889; 53; 770), Cape Verde (542; 5; 240), Cote d'Ivoire (3,557; 36; 1,750), Gambia (26; 1; 21), Ghana (9,462; 44; 3,547), Guinea (4,117; 23; 2,857), Guinea-Bissau (1,368; 12; 153), Liberia (345; 30; 185), Mali (1,523; 90; 845), Niger (970; 65; 867), Nigeria (12,233; 342; 3,826), Senegal (4,249; 47; 2,512), Sierra Leone (946; 48; 600), Togo (487; 13; 240)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).