President makes positive assessment of new Covid-19 Centre

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 7 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, gives a positive note to the new Screening and Treatment Centre for Covid-19 infected patients, a unit already functional assigned to Girassol clinic, with a capacity for 90 beds. ,

At the end of his visit, on Saturday morning, to the Centre located at kilometre 27 of the Catete road, municipality of Viana, in Luanda, the Head of State made a positive assessment of the new health infrastructure.

"This unit is very well equipped in means and human capital", said President João Lourenço.

 

In statements to the press, he said this is another public hospital unit placed at the service of people who may be affected by covid-19 or other pathologies "as serious as this".

 

Accompanied by the first lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, the President of the Republic highlighted the fact that this visit to the new centre in Viana happened a few days after being in the Field Hospital of the Special Economic Zone (ZEE) Luanda/Bengo.

