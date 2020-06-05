Walz-Flanagan Administration, City of Minneapolis Agree on Immediate Changes to Minneapolis Police Department Policies

Today, Governor Tim Walz, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, and Minnesota Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero announced next steps in the civil rights investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD), following the death of George Floyd.
