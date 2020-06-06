Covid-19: Defence minister demands greater involvement of military personnel

Lubango, ANGOLA, June 6 - The personnel of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) must continue to assume an exemplary stance, joining the National Police in protecting and maintaining order to avoid the spread of the covid-19 pandemic among Angolans.,

The challenge was launched last Friday, in Lubango City, capital of the southern Huila Province, by the minister of National Defence and Veterans of the Homeland, João Ernesto dos Santos “Liberdade”, in the end of his two-day working visit to this southern region of the country.

While in Huila, the minister assessed the functionality of the sectors he runs.

Speaking to journalists, João Ernesto dos Santos stressed that the national defence forces must be increasingly involved in protection activities, assisting the National Police.

On the occasion, he called on the military to zealously carry out the missions, warning that no-one will be allowed to tarnish the FAA's name.

The minister went on to say that, at this moment, a process of restructuring the Ministry of Defence is taking place, with a view to responding to the current moment in the globalized world, in addition to the global economic and financial situation resulting from the low price of crude-oil.

"Our mission, as an organ of defence and security, will be to continue to fulfil the mission of sovereignty, peace and democracy, in the light of the Constitution", he informed.

For two days, the minister of National Defence and Veterans of the Homeland checked the works at the Military Region Command Headquarters (RMS) and visited the 6th Motorized Infantry Division and the Agro-Industrial Project, which is part of the FAA Social Security Fund, located in Humpata (22 kilometers west of Lubango).