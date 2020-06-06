Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Sudan - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet

  • To date in FY 2020, State/PRM and USAID/OFDA have contributed more than $4.5 million in Supplemental COVID-19 funding to NGO and UN partners working to mitigate the spread of the disease in Sudan, including in refugee and internally displaced person (IDP) camps. U.S. Government (USG) partners are conducting dedicated health, hygiene, and risk communication activities to bolster preparedness and response capacity in Sudan.

