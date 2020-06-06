Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
USA reiterates support to Angolan reform

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 6 - The United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, reiterated last Friday his country's support to Angola on the fight against corruption and the need to effect economic and political reforms.,

   

As part of the support, he announced that the Government of the United States of America is making available over US $3.5 Million, to help Angola on the fight against Covid-19, besides the annual investment of about US $30Million in the Angolan health system.

 

In a message of congratulation to Téte António, for his designation to the position of Foreign Minister, he said that the U.S commitment to Angola is strong.

According to Mike Pompeo, this commitment is based on shared values and mutual support for regional peace and stability, in addition to the growing bilateral economic opportunities.

The message also emphasized that the U.S eagerly anticipates the next Strategic Partnership Dialogue and the sub-dialogues on energy and human rights.

The U.S Secretary of State expresses satisfaction at his recent visit (17 February) to Angola, adding that he looks forward to the opportunity to work with the current Foreign minister, to strengthen bilateral relations.

