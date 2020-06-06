Angola defends social justice in Geneva

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 6 - Angola defended last Friday, in Geneva, Switzerland, social justice and equality among peoples, banning all exclusion doctrines centred on racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and intolerance. ,

According to the Angolan representative to the United Nations Offices and other international organizations in Geneva, Margarida Izata, Angola is in favour of a comprehensive order based on inclusion, social justice, equality and equity, dignity and respect for cultural diversity and universal rights.

The ambassador, who was speaking through videoconference on the presentation of the 2019 annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, reiterated the Angolan commitment to labouring over its international obligations, with stress on the Right to Development, Women's Rights and Gender Parity.

On the other hand, she highlighted that the repatriation of funds illegally taken out of the country should be taken seriously by the Council of Human Rights, due to its importance on promoting the economic, social and cultural rights, especially for those countries that make effort to comply with their obligations.

"Illegal funds must be repatriated unconditionally to their countries of origin, including through the adoption of a renewed commitment to resolving the problem of illicit financial flows and its negative effect on the efforts of developing countries", emphasised the diplomat.

Margarida Izata praised the comprehensive presentation of the 2019 Annual Report on Human Rights, published in special conditions due to the covid-19 pandemic, therefore, hoping that the initiative of the work is not affected by the measures approved on the fight against the disease.