Emergent BioSolutions Statement on U.S. District Court Decision

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey entered a decision in the patent litigation regarding NARCAN® (naloxone HCl) Nasal Spray 4mg/spray product. The Court ruled in favor of the Defendants, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. Emergent intends to appeal the decision to the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.



“We are understandably disappointed by the decision today,” said Doug White, senior vice president and devices business unit head at Emergent BioSolutions. “We remain committed to expanding awareness, maintaining affordability, and increasing access to NARCAN® Nasal Spray, to improving public health, and to assisting those dedicated to ending the opioid crisis.”

Financial Considerations

The company will provide an update to its 2020 financial outlook incorporating expectations related to this litigation, efforts to develop and manufacture COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics, and any other relevant information when it reports its second quarter financial results.

