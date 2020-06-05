Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PRESS RELEASE: Governor Scott Appoints Michael Harrington Commissioner of the Department of Labor

For Immediate Release Friday, June 5, 2020

Rebecca Kelley, Office of the Governor 802-622-4047 | rebecca.kelley@vermont.gov

 

GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT APPOINTS MICHAEL HARRINGTON AS LABOR COMMISSIONER Harrington has been serving as interim commissioner of the Department of Labor

 

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced he has appointed Michael Harrington as commissioner of the Vermont Department of Labor.

“Mike’s dedication to, and effort on behalf of, Vermonters through unprecedented and incredibly difficult times is the type of service and determination I expect from leaders in our administration,” Governor Scott said. “His experience with the Department will provide valuable consistency and stability as we continue to navigate and recover from the economic impacts of this pandemic.”

Harrington was appointed by Governor Scott as deputy commissioner of Labor in January 2017 and has served as interim commissioner since September 2019.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to continue the work of the Department to build a stronger workforce in Vermont while we focus on managing the current and emerging challenges we face as a result of COVID-19,” Harrington said.

Prior to his service to the state of Vermont, Harrington, a native of Bennington, served as the economic and community development director for the Town of Bennington. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the State University of New York, College at Plattsburgh.

Harrington resides in Northfield with his family.

###

PRESS RELEASE: Governor Scott Appoints Michael Harrington Commissioner of the Department of Labor

