Updated ERG Guidelines for Close Contact Businesses

The Tennessee Board of Cosmetology & Barber Examiners (Board) is pleased to inform you that on June 4, 2020, the Governor’s Office, working with the Economic Recovery Group (ERG), issued updated guidelines for close-contact businesses. The updated guidelines can be found here. As part of the Tennessee Pledge, these updated guidelines expand on the guidance previously issued on April 30, 2020 by focusing on social distancing measures rather than strict capacity limits, advancing the state’s reopening plan to help Tennesseans return to work safely and to provide services to consumers in a safe environment. 

Please note that the six locally run health departments in Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox, and Sullivan counties may continue to follow individual, county-specific reopening plans created in consultation with State and local health departments. Local municipalities in these counties may have directives that provide additional permissions or restrictions. Please contact your local county or city authorities for additional information. 

###

