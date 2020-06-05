RealTime Conference Returns June 8-9 with a Fantastic New Lineup!

Speakers from Weta Digital, Microsoft, Epic Games, Paramount, Warner Bros. Games, Intel, Verizon Media/Ryot, Industrial Light & Magic, Technicolor, Nexus, MPC, Framestore, Riot Games, MIT, Facebook Reality Labs, NVIDIA; Topics Include Tools of Tomorrow with Real-Time Live Demos and Exclusive Keynotes from Jan Pinkava, Ken Perlin, Nigel Tierney and more!

Don’t miss:

Live Demos, Exclusive Keynotes, Panel Discussions and Fireside Chats -- #RTC_2020

The two-day event will offer an opportunity to explore innovations in “Virtual Production” region by region, beginning with a European focus from Stiller Studios, Atlas V, Industrial Light & Magic London, MPC, Technicolor, Epic Games and more.

Boost your inspiration with RTC’s exclusive “Immersive Storytelling” keynotes. Join award-winning creative director Jan Pinkava as he discusses “Real Stories and Fake Storytelling” through his experience creating the iconic Geri’s Game, Ratatouille and Google Spotlight Stories. Enjoy NYU Future of Reality Lab director & professor Ken Perlin discussing “How to Build a Holodeck” and The Third Floor's creative technology supervisor & VFX designer Gary Marshall “Entering The Tomb of Tutankhamen.”

For those curious about the future of computing, Neil Schneider, executive director of The International Future Computing Association (TIFCA), has cooked a wonderful menu, including a keynote by Steve Sullivan, Microsoft Partner and Mixed Reality Capture Studios general manager, Steve Sullivan about “Volumetric Video for Mixed Reality and Beyond!” Raja Koduri, chief architect, senior vice president and GM for architecture, graphics and software at Intel Corporation will also join RealTime Conference’s founder, Jean-Michel Blottiere, for an exclusive fireside chat where they will answer questions from our keynote speakers and share a vision where petaflops of compute and petabytes of data are a few single digit milliseconds away from every person on the planet!

A new “Digital Humans | Artificial Intelligence | Machine Learning | GANs” series of talks will focus on the new advances in de-aging, face replacement and re-voicing (VDR). Attendees will meet Weta Digital senior research scientist Andrew Glassner, NVIDIA director of graphics AI Simon Yuen, Pinscreen CEO Hao Li, MPC New York VFX supervisor Thiago Porto, and Canny AI co-founder Jonathan Heimann, as they discuss forging the future of neural rendering. Get ready for mind-blowing demos and in-depth presentations!

A “Games Cinematics” track will address the continually blurring line between what it means to be a movie and what it means to be a game. Sessions will bring together creators and innovators from the game industry to talk about embracing the arrival of high-end, real-time cinematics, and share some of the difficulties in creating them. Experts will also talk about their continuing evolution in today’s gaming experience, including Microsoft cinematics director at The Coalition Studio, Greg Mitchell, who will discuss making the jump to real-time with Gears of War 5.

“New: Live Demos!” will feature three real-time live demos from top-notch start-ups. Glassbox Technologies will showcase their solution for real-time, cross-application, multi-user workflow for virtual production. PocketStudio will create a short movie live, in front of your very eyes, with four users located in France, Sweden and Germany. Garou will demo its high fidelity, multi-user platform built on Epic Games' Unreal Engine.

A complete program can be found here.

Welcoming the Global, Cross-Industry Real-Time Community

Gathering over 5,000 registrants from 97 countries during its April and May events, RealTime Conference has become one of the world’s premiere events for real-time technologies. For its June event, RealTime Conference invites the community to contribute according to their means, while still offering a free option for those who can’t support the show financially at the moment.

Learn more about RealTime Conference’s key facts and figure here.

About RealTime Conference

The RealTime Conference is the World’s Premiere Event For Real-Time Communities. RTC was founded as a means of bringing businesses, technology and policy leaders together to discuss and highlight the potential of real-time graphics and data. The conference was founded by Jean-Michel Blottière, Dave Gougé and Thomas Haegele, connecting decades of technological and event planning experience. Blottière and Haegele previously collaborated in overseeing FMX before founding the RealTime Conference, while Gougé has put together over 100 events as curator and host. They are joined by Manny Francisco, the former VP of advanced creative technology for NBCU/DreamWorks Animation, and more. The full RTC team can be found here.

The RealTime Conference is organized in cooperation with Visual Effects Society (VES) and is sponsored by founding partners Intel and Epic Games, along with leading partners Adobe, Foundry, HP and Sony. See the full list of partners here. The RealTime Conference is also supported by the RTC Advisory Board, a group dedicated to bringing people together while offering recommendations to strengthen the program. The full list of RTC Board members can be found here.

The fully virtual events will allow participants the opportunity to engage with experts across multiple industries to see the enabling technologies and present-day applications. Focused collaborative sessions offer creative collisions across industries and help spark new ideas. The RealTime Conference is about shaping the future.

