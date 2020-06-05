Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Tri Capital Opportunities Corp. Grants Incentive Stock Options

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Capital Opportunities Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV: TCAP.P) announces that the Company has issued an aggregate of 1,000,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to officers and directors of the Company. The Options are exercisable at $0.10 per share for a period of ten years from the date of grant. The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's incentive stock option plan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

James Gaydon Pettit
________________________
James Gaydon Pettit
CEO and President

Contact Information

Tri Capital Opportunities Corp.
Kelly Pladson, Corporate Secretary
Email: kpladson@sentinelmarket.com
Telephone: (604) 639-3857

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

