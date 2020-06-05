COVID-19 case at Virginia Veterans Care Center »

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is currently monitoring one positive case of COVID-19 related to the state veterans nursing home in Roanoke, Virginia. The case at the Virginia Veterans Care Center (VVCC) involves one staff member.

Currently, there are no positive COVID-19 cases among the residents within the facility.

The affected staff member is at home in self-isolation and is under the care of their personal health care provider.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is notified immediately of all positive COVID-19 cases and assists VDVS with response measures. VVCC also notifies residents, family members, and staff of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.

Measures currently in place to protect the health and safety of VVCC residents and staff include:

VVCC is closed to all visitors. The only exception is for family members to visit a resident in an end-of-life stage, with prior-approval;

Resident trips are cancelled, except for visits to outside medical facilities for medically necessary appointments or emergency room (ER) visits;

Residents who have been admitted to a hospital must have a negative COVID-19 result that is less than 24 hours old, and must not have been tested or treated on any dedicated COVID-19 wing or isolation unit of the hospital; prior to readmission to VVCC;

Any resident with a temperature above 100.4 or showing other potential signs of COVID-19 exposure is immediately isolated and additional screening procedures implemented. A COVID-19 test is conducted upon the direction of the VVCC medical director;

Residents are served their meals in their rooms, rather than in the facility dining room;

VVCC has taken steps to reduce the number of staff members who enter a resident room. All staff who enter a resident room are wearing masks. If a resident’s condition calls for it, additional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), such as gloves and gowns, is worn per VDH protocol;

All persons entering the building are screened (temperature taken) and are asked about overseas travel or potential COVID-19 exposure. Persons with a fever or a positive response to the questionnaire are denied entry;

Staff are following CDC guidelines related to handwashing, using alcohol-based hand sanitizers, covering coughs, and use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE); and

Staff who are sick have been directed to stay home and contact their medical care provider;

VVCC continues to follow the latest Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC); Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS); U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA); VDH; and other guidelines closely.

The Virginia Veterans Care Center (VVCC) in Roanoke operated by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS). It is exclusively for veterans of the Armed Forces of the United States. With a capacity of 224 residents, it delivers four types of care: long-term skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, short-term in-patient rehabilitative care, and domiciliary care.

As of June 5, 2020, there were 182 residents at the Virginia Veterans Care Center. 310 staff members care for them.