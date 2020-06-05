Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Eyenovia Announces Intention to Adjourn 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to June 30, 2020 and Change to a Virtual Meeting Format

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, today announced that it intends to convene and immediately adjourn its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) scheduled to be held on June 11, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., EDT to June 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., EDT, and that the adjourned meeting will be conducted exclusively in a virtual-only format by means of remote communication. Stockholders and their proxy holders will not be able to physically attend the adjourned Annual Meeting in person, however, stockholders and their proxy holders may be deemed present in person and will be able to vote and ask questions during the adjourned Annual Meeting by means of remote communication through the online platform.

The decision to adjourn the Annual Meeting and hold it in a virtual-only format was made in light of the public health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to prioritize the health and well-being of the Company’s stockholders, employees, and community. The means of remote communication by which stockholders and proxy holders may be deemed to be present in person and vote at the adjourned Annual Meeting will be forthcoming in a press release and also made available under the Investors – Financials – Annual Meeting Materials section of our website at www.eyenovia.com after the Annual Meeting is adjourned.

About Eyenovia
Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology. Eyenovia’s pipeline is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for presbyopia, myopia progression and mydriasis. For more Information please visit www.eyenovia.com.

Company Contact:
Eyenovia, Inc.
John Gandolfo
Chief Financial Officer
jgandolfo@eyenovia.com

Investor Contact:
The Ruth Group
Tram Bui / Alexander Lobo
Phone: 646-536-7035/7037
tbui@theruthgroup.com / alobo@theruthgroup.com

Media Contact:
The Ruth Group
Kirsten Thomas
Phone: 508-280-6592
kthomas@theruthgroup.com

