Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 506 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,228 in the last 365 days.

Soybean Producers: Dicamba Use in Wisconsin after June 3, 2020

Release Date: June 5, 2020

Media Contact: Leeann Duwe, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5130

Download PDF

MADISON – A federal appeals court decision to remove the registration for several herbicides will not immediately impact Wisconsin soybean producers. On June 3, 2020, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals removed the registration for the following dicamba-containing herbicides: Xtendimax (EPA Reg. No. 524-617), Engenia (EPA Reg. No. 7969-345), and FeXapan (EPA Reg. No. 352-913).

For the order to take effect in Wisconsin, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) must take action to revoke the registration of these products. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation and wait for direction from EPA prior to changing the state registration for these products.

For questions, email DATCP's Pesticide Program at datcppesticideinfo@wisconsin.gov.

###

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.​

You just read:

Soybean Producers: Dicamba Use in Wisconsin after June 3, 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.