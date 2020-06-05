Soybean Producers: Dicamba Use in Wisconsin after June 3, 2020

Release Date: June 5, 2020

Media Contact: Leeann Duwe, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5130

Download PDF​

MADISON – A federal appeals court decision to remove the registration for several herbicides will not immediately impact Wisconsin soybean producers. On June 3, 2020, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals removed the registration for the following dicamba-containing herbicides: Xtendimax (EPA Reg. No. 524-617), Engenia (EPA Reg. No. 7969-345), and FeXapan (EPA Reg. No. 352-913).

For the order to take effect in Wisconsin, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) must take action to revoke the registration of these products. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation and wait for direction from EPA prior to changing the state registration for these products.

For questions, email DATCP's Pesticide Program at datcppesticideinfo@wisconsin.gov.

###

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.​