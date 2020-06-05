Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Astec Industries to present at Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference 2020

/EIN News/ -- CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASTE) announces today that it will present during the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference 2020 on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.  Barry A. Ruffalo, President, Chief Executive Officer and Rebecca A. Weyenberg, Chief Financial Officer and Stephen C. Anderson, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations will participate in the conference. This event is being hosted by Stifel.  The meeting will be held in a virtual-only format to protect the safety of their clients and meeting participants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health guidance and restrictions.

The presentation will be available to the public via webcast from 12:00 PM to 12:30 PM Eastern Time and can be obtained at:

Webcast Link

http://www.wsw.com/webcast/stifel19/aste

About Astec Industries, Inc. 

Astec Industries, Inc. (www.astecindustries.com) owns sites that manufacture specialized equipment primarily used for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production.

For Additional Information Contact:

Stephen C. Anderson
Senior Vice President Investor Relations
Phone: (423) 899-5898
Fax: (423) 899-4456
E-mail: sanderson@astecindustries.com

Primary Logo

