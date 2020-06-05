Highly Favoured Blake New Album World Wide Release
Highly Favoured Blake Highly Anticipated album entitled Breaking Me to Bless Me
Encouragement, Love, Peace, Joy and HappIness Is The intentional effect That Nekesha Ann-Marie Blake better known as Highly Favoured Blake has for her listening audience World Wide”MIRAMAR, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer, songwriter, and musician (Drummer), Nekesha Ann-Marie Blake was born in Kingston Jamaica and Relocated to Canada in the early 90's Nekesha always loved to sing and was always asked to sing in church from the tender age of 10. Her first debut came as a result of the Toronto Raptors, winning their first NBA Championship, which lead her to compose the song Golden State Got Whopped. On that same momentum she immediately rewrote the song to introduce her gospel single entitled, The Devil Got Knocked, which debuted on June 19, 2019. Nekesha lives in Ontario, Canada with her two children and mother. Her goal is for her songs to drive home the message of Christ love for all, and bring encouragement, peace and cheer to all.
— Daniel Musgrove
Highly Favoured Blake New Album entitled Breaking Me to Bless Me is Taking The Music World By Storm also her single called Front Line Staff Reality Is an AWESOME Tribute To The front line staff that are Engaged in a Furious Battle Against the COVID-19 VIRUS Highly Favoured Blake Believes that with God's Help all things are possible and that's why she believes you can find healing through music and that's why she writes from her Heart she hopes that this albumbecomes a scource of strenght and hope for those of us who listens to it
DANIEL MUSGROVE
MUSGROVE MUSIC DISTRIBUTION
+1 954-257-9955
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
FRONT LINE STAFF REALITY