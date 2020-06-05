Highly Favoured Blake New Album World Wide Release

Highly Favored Blake Gospel Artist

Highly Favored Blake

Album AVAILABLE NOW ON ALL DIGITAL OUTLETS

On The Battlefield FOR CHRIST

AVAILABLE NOW ON ALL DIGITAL OUTLETS

Highly Favored Blake music

Highly Favoured Blake Highly Anticipated album entitled Breaking Me to Bless Me

Encouragement, Love, Peace, Joy and HappIness Is The intentional effect That Nekesha Ann-Marie Blake better known as Highly Favoured Blake has for her listening audience World Wide”
— Daniel Musgrove
MIRAMAR, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer, songwriter, and musician (Drummer), Nekesha Ann-Marie Blake was born in Kingston Jamaica and Relocated to Canada in the early 90's Nekesha always loved to sing and was always asked to sing in church from the tender age of 10. Her first debut came as a result of the Toronto Raptors, winning their first NBA Championship, which lead her to compose the song Golden State Got Whopped. On that same momentum she immediately rewrote the song to introduce her gospel single entitled, The Devil Got Knocked, which debuted on June 19, 2019. Nekesha lives in Ontario, Canada with her two children and mother. Her goal is for her songs to drive home the message of Christ love for all, and bring encouragement, peace and cheer to all.

Highly Favoured Blake New Album entitled Breaking Me to Bless Me is Taking The Music World By Storm also her single called Front Line Staff Reality Is an AWESOME Tribute To The front line staff that are Engaged in a Furious Battle Against the COVID-19 VIRUS Highly Favoured Blake Believes that with God's Help all things are possible and that's why she believes you can find healing through music and that's why she writes from her Heart she hopes that this albumbecomes a scource of strenght and hope for those of us who listens to it

DANIEL MUSGROVE
MUSGROVE MUSIC DISTRIBUTION
+1 954-257-9955
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

FRONT LINE STAFF REALITY

You just read:

Highly Favoured Blake New Album World Wide Release

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Religion, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
DANIEL MUSGROVE
MUSGROVE MUSIC DISTRIBUTION
+1 954-257-9955
Company Details
MUSGROVE MUSIC DISTRIBUTION
4005 SW 68 TERRACE
MIRAMAR, Florida, 33023
United States
954-257-9955
Visit Newsroom
About

Musgrove Music Distribution Where Praising God Is our Business And Business Is Good

https://www.musgrovemusicdistribution.com

More From This Author
Highly Favoured Blake New Album World Wide Release
Pastor Ricky New Gospel Reggae Album Release
Miracle Samuel Brown Jr. New Gospel Album Release
View All Stories From This Author