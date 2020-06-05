The Honourable Maryam Monsef to Keynote at Canada’s Rural & Remote Broadband Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- NORTH BAY, Ontario, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridging The Digital Divide Canada is pleased to announce that the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development will be Keynote Speaker at the upcoming CRRBC Virtual Conference set for June 8 & 9, 2020.



Bridging The Digital Divide Canada founder, Amedeo Bernardi states, “I am extremely pleased that Minister Monsef will join us to address why the rural digital divide matters more than ever especially in light of the crisis we face as a Nation due to COVID-19. Additionally, I am looking forward to my Fireside Chat with Minister Monsef which will provide a great opportunity to delve deeper into the issues.”

“The current crisis has underscored the importance of addressing the rural digital divide as quickly as possible. Additionally, with a high profile keynote speaker like Minister Monsef, it is no surprise that several hundred attendees from across Canada and internationally have already registered. Calix is proud to be the Founding Sponsor of this important event,” states Jason Presement, Regional Vice President Sales Canada at Calix.

Each day we see new examples of how the pandemic continues to draw our attention to the broadband challenges facing those in rural and remote parts of Canada. This virtual conference will provide a tremendous information sharing forum for community leaders, rural advocates, service providers and government. The event will be a unique opportunity for stakeholders to come together virtually and share their knowledge, experiences, and lessons learned on the challenges and realities of creating a sustainable and ubiquitous digital economy for the rural and remote regions of our country.

For registration details, please go to bridgingthedigitaldivide.ca

Our hearts and thoughts go out to the people who have been affected by the unprecedented event happening worldwide, and we appreciate the healthcare workers, local communities, and governments in Canada and around the world who are on the front line working to contain the spread of coronavirus.

We would like to thank our partners for their support.

Calix (Founding Sponsor)

Cartt.ca (Media Sponsor), Rogers, IBI Group, Eagle Telecom, Vianet, i-Valley, CIRA, Cybera,

Crown Capital Partners Inc., TVC Communications Canada, MBSI WAV, Telonix Communications

Inc., NISC, Trispec, NRC, Digital Nova Scotia, Anixter

Please contact Amedeo Bernardi at amedeo@greenhexagon.ca

